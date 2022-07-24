One of those wounded in June 19 fatal shootings in Armenia’s Aparan city still in critical condition

One of those hospitalized at "Armenia" Republican Medical Center as a result of the shootings in Aparan is still in critical condition. Ashot Kurghinyan, deputy director of the aforesaid hospital in Yerevan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this Sunday, adding that this patient is still at the intensive care unit.

He added that the other hospitalized persons have been discharged.

On June 19, a murder took place on the road from Aparan city to Nigavan village in Aragatsotn Province. Seven people were taken to Aparan hospital—and with various degrees of bodily injuries. One of them died without regaining consciousness, and the six others were transferred to Yerevan medical centers. Hours later, however, another one of them died.

Dzoraglukh town resident Armen Hovhannisyan, 32, has been detained along the lines of the respective criminal case. According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, on June 18, he, while driving in Aparan with his brother, had honked the horn of his car to another car, passed the latter and stopped it, then approached the driver of this car and argued with him. But a group of Aparan residents had intervened.

The next day—and in order to continue this argument—the aforesaid 32-year-old man, together with his brother and several other people, went to Aparan again where they met one of the people who had intervened in their argument the day before and beat him.

Later in the evening, the argument continued in Nigavan village, during which the 32-year-old man fired shots from a rifle at the people arguing with them. Aparan residents Hamik Mikayelyan, 27, and Tigran Harutyunyan, 27, who were taken to the Aparan medical center—and with gunshot wounds—died, and five others were taken to Yerevan hospitals.

According to media reports, those involved in this incident are the relatives of ruling Civil Contract Party (CCP) lawmaker Matevos Asatryan and the cousin of Edgar Parvanyan, the CCP member deputy governor of Aragatsotn Province, and the argument had started when the youth from Aparan had cursed PM Nikol Pashinyan.

MP Asatryan, however, has denied the involvement of himself and his family members in this incident. Aragatsotn deputy governor Parvanyan, in turn, said this information was false.

A criminal case is in progress in connection with this incident.