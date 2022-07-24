News
US to provide HIMARS, MLRS missile systems to Ukraine
Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram that Congressman Adam Smith announced that the US and its allies will provide Ukraine with 25-30 Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems (MLRS) and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

According to Yermak, this will include a large amount of ammunition for MLRS.

"Now the key issue is the logistics of supplying missiles for the MLRS, and the military will understand me well in this matter. This logistic mechanism will be systemic and will be for ensuring the stable and effective operation of the MLRS at various parts of the [battle]front," Yermak added.

Earlier, a delegation from the US Congress met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, and pledged to find ways to provide more military aid to Ukraine against Russia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
