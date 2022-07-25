News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
3 people, including ex-mayor, dead in shooting at university graduation ceremony in Philippines
3 people, including ex-mayor, dead in shooting at university graduation ceremony in Philippines
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Three people died in a shooting at a university graduation ceremony in the Philippines' capital region on Sunday, including a former mayor from the volatile south of the country, police said, Reuters reported.

Local Quezon City police chief Remus Medina said the shooting appeared to have been an assassination of the former mayor of the southern Lamitan city, Rose Furigay.

The suspect, wounded in a shootout with a campus security officer and arrested after a car chase, was now in custody and being interrogated, Medina told reporters.

Furigay was shot as she was about to attend the graduation of her daughter at the law school of Ateneo de Manila University, one of the country's most prestigious, Medina said.

The two others killed were a campus security officer and an unidentified male, the police said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One of most notorious drug lords is arrested in Mexico
Rafael Caro Quintero is on the US most wanted list…
 Five dead and 19 taken to hospital after shooting at 4th of July parade in suburban Chicago
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade started around 10 a.m...
 Eight corpses found at famous Mexican resort
Xcalak is located on the southern tip of Mexico's Caribbean coast, near Belize...
 Gunshots in Yerevan: One person hospitalized with gunshot wounds
Investigators are currently examining the scene...
 Minister shot dead in Dominican Republic
Jorge comes from a powerful political family...
 Shootout in Texas: A fugitive Mexican mobster shot and killed a man and his 4 grandchildren
Gonzalo Artemio López, 46, was serving a life sentence for murder when he escaped from a prison bus on May 12...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos