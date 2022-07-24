Gegham Manukyan: Armenia opposition MPs will go to Artsakh even without invitation

The "Armenia" Faction of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) has accepted the invitation by the Artsakh NA speaker to visit Artsakh on September 2. Gegham Manukyan, an MP of the aforesaid opposition faction, wrote about this on Facebook.
"Many of us will be in Artsakh on September 2. BUT, it is very important that the NA political majority of Armenia accepts [Artsakh NA speaker] Artur Tovmasyan's invitation. (…) I wonder if the current president of the NA of Armenia will respond to the invitation by his colleague from Artsakh. (...).
The opposition MPs will go even without an invitation.
Will the authorities [of Armenia] accept the official invitation of Artsakh?
Time has started.
P.S. in one of the photos, on April 12, 2022, we the MPs of the RA NA ‘Armenia’ Faction are waiting at the checkpoint in Aghavno village to be allowed to visit Artsakh," Manukyan added, in particular.
On Saturday, the President of Artsakh had addressed—with a message—to the lawmakers of Armenia and invited them all to Artsakh on September 2 to celebrate the Republic Day and hold joint discussions.