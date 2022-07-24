Floods leave at least 9 dead in Yemen

Heavy seasonal rains drove flash floods through Yemen and left at least nine people dead, official media said Sunday, AP reported.
The casualties were reported in the capital of Sanaa and the southwestern province of Dhamar, where it began raining late last week, Sanaa Radio said.
In Dhamar, at least six people were killed when floods swept their vehicle late Saturday, the report said.
Three more children were dead after heavy rains damaged their home in the capital’s district of Moaeen, it said, and a fourth child was critically injured.