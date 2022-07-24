Lavrov: Moscow ready for broader range of talks with Kiev

Moscow is ready to negotiate with Kiev on a broader range of issues; but the resumption of the negotiation process does not depend on the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated, Interfax reports.
"As for the link of this agreement with other aspects of the situation in Ukraine, we [i.e., Russia] have no problem resuming negotiations on a broader range of issues; however, the matter does not depend on us," he said during a press conference in Cairo.
Lavrov noted that the Ukrainian authorities constantly say that there will be no negotiations until Ukraine defeats Russia on the battlefield. According to the Russian FM, the Ukrainians’ Western leaders—London, Washington, Berlin, as well as many other EU and NATO member countries—agree with them on this matter.
"So the choice is theirs. However, the longer they demand from Ukraine to fight to the end, that much more people will die, and the current situation will be maintained that much longer, which is not beneficial—first and foremost—for the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian state," said the Russian FM.
Lavrov is on a working visit to Egypt, after which he will visit Ethiopia, Uganda, and Congo.