Deputy economy minister presents to Eurasian Economic Commission Armenia's 2022 demand for agricultural products

YEREVAN. – Deputy Minister of Economy Arman Khojoyan presented to the Eurasian Economic Commission Armenia's demand in 2022 for certain agricultural products, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs.
As a result of the discussions, the members of the council of the Eurasian Economic Union approved the 2022 indicative supply and demand balances of separate agricultural products of Armenia.
According to respective projections, the amount of wheat consumption in Armenia will be 377 thousand tons in 2022. In order to ensure food security in the domestic market of Armenia, the necessary amount of these crops will be replenished by the end of the year on the account of the increase in supplies from Russia—and by up to 275 thousand tons.
The situation is similar in the case of barley and corn—with 43 thousand and 60 thousand tons, respectively.
The domestic demand for sunflower oil in Armenia in 2022 is predicted to be around 27 thousand tons. By the end of the year, the necessary amount of consumption of this oil will be fully provided by supplies from Russia.