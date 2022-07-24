Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts

A volcano on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns, but residents were advised to evacuate, AP reported.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said Sakurajima volcano erupted at around 8:05 p.m., blowing off large rocks as far as 2.5 kilometers away in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima.

The agency said it has raised the eruption alert to the highest level of five and about 120 residents in two towns facing the volcano were advised to leave their homes.

The agency warned of falling volcanic rocks in areas within 3 kilometers of the crater and possible flow of lava, ash, and searing gas within 2 kilometers.

Sakurajima, about 1,000 kilometers southwest of the capital Tokyo, is one of the most active volcanoes in Japan and has repeatedly erupted. It used to be an island, but became a peninsula following an eruption in 1914.