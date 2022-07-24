Mossad spies planning attack in Isfahan Province arrested in Iran

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Saturday announced the arrest of a network of agents working for the Israeli spy agency, Mossad, Mehr reported.
On Saturday, the ministry issued a statement saying that Israel’s agents had been dispatched to Iran to carry out terrorist acts, but they all were identified and arrested before conducting any acts of sabotage.
According to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, the members of this network were in contact with Mossad through oneof Iran’s neighboring countries and had entered Iran through the Kurdistan region.
The spies have been under training in an African country for months, and they intended to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorist activities in one of Iran's sensitive centers in Isfahan Province.
However, they were all arrested exactly when they had planted explosives in the target location.
According to the reports, the spy team had been closely monitored and observed by forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry before entering the country.
The ministry, in its statement, said that investigation and intelligence monitoring are ongoing regarding possible contacts with the arrested team inside and outside Iran.