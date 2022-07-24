News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Mossad spies planning attack in Isfahan Province arrested in Iran
Mossad spies planning attack in Isfahan Province arrested in Iran
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Saturday announced the arrest of a network of agents working for the Israeli spy agency, Mossad, Mehr reported.

On Saturday, the ministry issued a statement saying that Israel’s agents had been dispatched to Iran to carry out terrorist acts, but they all were identified and arrested before conducting any acts of sabotage.

According to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, the members of this network were in contact with Mossad through oneof Iran’s neighboring countries and had entered Iran through the Kurdistan region.

The spies have been under training in an African country for months, and they intended to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorist activities in one of Iran's sensitive centers in Isfahan Province.

However, they were all arrested exactly when they had planted explosives in the target location.

According to the reports, the spy team had been closely monitored and observed by forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry before entering the country.

The ministry, in its statement, said that investigation and intelligence monitoring are ongoing regarding possible contacts with the arrested team inside and outside Iran.


 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos