News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Iran to launch new satellite into orbit before year-end
Iran to launch new satellite into orbit before year-end
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Iran will launch a new satellite into orbit before the end of the year. Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said that the IRGC will launch a new satellite into orbit using the Ghaem launch vehicle by the end of the year, Mehr reports.

In March 2022, the IRGC successfully launched the Noor-2 satellite using the domestic Qased launch vehicle and put it into a 500 km high orbit.

The mission of the satellite is reconnaissance, it was launched into orbit after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos