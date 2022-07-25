Iran to launch new satellite into orbit before year-end

Iran will launch a new satellite into orbit before the end of the year. Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said that the IRGC will launch a new satellite into orbit using the Ghaem launch vehicle by the end of the year, Mehr reports.
In March 2022, the IRGC successfully launched the Noor-2 satellite using the domestic Qased launch vehicle and put it into a 500 km high orbit.
The mission of the satellite is reconnaissance, it was launched into orbit after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s.