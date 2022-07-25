Defense Minister: Poland will soon have strongest land army of all European NATO countries

Poland will soon have the strongest land army of all European NATO countries, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told Sieci weekly, adding that the size and strength of the Polish Armed Forces should be sufficient to repel any threat from Russia.

According to him, Russia is unlikely to attack a country with a strong army. Explaining plans for a military buildup, Mariusz Blaszczak recalled that Poland is at the forefront of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and also shares a border with Russia and its ally Belarus, so it needs sufficient defense to contain potential threats.

There will be no stronger country in Europe than Poland in terms of artillery and armored forces. Poland will have the strongest ground forces of all European NATO states, Blaszczak said.

When asked if Poland was ready for a Russian missile strike, Blaszczak said that the first batch of Patriot air defense missiles ordered by Poland in 2018 should arrive in Poland this year.

According to him, the construction of a multi-level missile defense system for Poland has moved far ahead.