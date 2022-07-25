Iraq MFA: Turkey has expansionist goals

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Iraq announced on Sunday that Iraq's complaint to UN Security Council included 22,700 Turkish violations, including the names of the victims of the recent attack, while indicating that Turkey has expansionist purposes behind these attacks, Iraqi News Agency reported.
"The letter sent by Iraq to the Security Council included a number of topics, most notably the number of violations on the Iraqi sovereignty since 2018, where we documented in the letter more than 22,740 Turkish violations," noting, "We have counted the number of memoranda and complaints submitted by the Iraqi government to the Turkish side, which numbered 296 complaints," MFA spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement to Al-Iraqiya News TV.
He added, "The letter also included informing the Security Council of the nature of the risks involved in the recent attack, which reached to the populated cities inside Iraqi territory," noting that "these attacks involve risks related to efforts to combat terrorism."
Al-Sahaf continued, "The letter included the names of the martyrs and the wounded of the recent attack," explaining that "Tuesday's session will be decisive and will witness presenting all the technical and specialized reports of the latest attack, indicated by the security authorities."
He pointed out that "Turkey has expansionist goals behind such attacks," noting that "there is no security or military agreement with the Turkish side."
He stressed that "our letter emphasized the need for the Turkish side to apologize to Iraq and its people for the losses that affected innocent people and the infrastructure," expecting the Security Council to "issue a statement condemning the Turkish aggression against Iraq's sovereignty."
Nine civilians were killed and more than 20 people were injured as a result of an artillery attack by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq last week.