News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
China warned US about consequences of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
China warned US about consequences of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China has privately warned the United States about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, not ruling out a possible military response, according to the Financial Times.

The warnings were much harsher than those issued earlier when China was unhappy with US policies and actions related to Taipei, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

Earlier this week, China's foreign ministry officially pledged a strong response to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which was reported to take place next month. Her trip will be the first trip by a speaker of the House of Representatives to Taipei since 1997.

President Joe Biden earlier also expressed doubts about whether Pelosi's visit would take place, saying the military thought it was "not a good idea."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos