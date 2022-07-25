Moldovan PM very concerned about Russia's possible invasion

The Prime Minister of Moldova is very concerned about Russia's possible invasion of her country due to the advance of Russian troops in eastern and southern Ukraine, close to the Moldovan-Ukrainian border.

“We are worried, of course,” Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS.

“This is a risk, it’s a hypothetical scenario for now, but if the military actions move further into the southwestern part of Ukraine and toward Odesa, then of course, we are very worried,” she added.

“This is a very difficult position not just for Moldova but for any small country, any country that relies on the rules-based international order,” she added. “If a country can start an annexation war without any regard for, you know, international law, then in this sense nobody is safe, and I think that a lot of countries are worried.”