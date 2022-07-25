News
Foreign investment in Armenia drops by 65% in 2022
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

By Aram Achemyan

The Statistical Committee of Armenia issued data on foreign investments in the country in January-March 2022, according to which, these investments dropped by 65 percent, or by 49.9 billion drams, during the first quarter of this year.

Investments by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (-33.9 billion drams), Germany (-22.18 billion), the Netherlands (-16.2 billion), Italy (-3.48 billion), Canada (-2.56 billion), and Japan (-1.85 billion) have decreased sharply in Armenia compared to last year.

During the first quarter of 2022, the largest investments in Armenia were made in mining, energy, and air transport.

At the same time, however, it is very worrisome that the amount of investments is reducing in domains that are important for Armenia's economy. Specifically, during this year, investments in the country’s tobacco sector decreased by 2.48 billion drams, and in telecommunications—by 3.55 billion drams.
