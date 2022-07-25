News
Deputy economy minister suggests to envoy idea of opening Armenia trade representation in Poland (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Deputy Minister of Economy Armen Arzumanyan received Polish Ambassador to Armenia Pawel Cieplak to discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation in economy.

The interlocutors reflected on the intensification of Armenian-Polish cooperation in trade, the increase in the amount of bilateral trade, as well as the improvement of indicators in this regard, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, Arzumanyan proposed to consider the possibility of establishing a trade representation of Armenia in Poland.

Matters related to holding a meeting of the Armenian-Polish intergovernmental commission before the end of the year were also discussed.
