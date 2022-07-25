Armenia villager detained on suspicion of killing his son

The murder of a 30-year-old man in Gay village of Armavir Province has been solved, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The report on this man being admitted to hospital with a stab wound and his death was received at 6:30pm on Sunday.

Criminal proceedings have been launched into this incident.

A number of circumstances of this incident have been clarified, including its location, and the identity of the person who committed this crime; he is the victim's father, born in 1957.

On the same day, this man was detained on suspicion of committing murder and was presented to the body that launched the criminal proceedings.

An inspection at the scene of the incident was carried out together with the murder suspect, during which he showed the place where he had stabbed his son on the neck with a kitchen knife. Also, traces of blood were found, samples were taken, and the knife that was used in this crime, as well as the clothes that were worn by the victim and his father at the time of the incident were confiscated.

Criminal investigation is in progress.

