965 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning 965 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia in the last one week, and the total number of these cases has reached 425,365 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
And seven new deaths from COVID-19 was registered in the past one week, raising the respective total to 8,633 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the last one week is 547, the total respective number so far is 413,901, and the number of people currently being treated is 1,144—an increase by 408 from the past seven days.
And 6,158 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one week, while 3,154,685 such tests have been performed to date.