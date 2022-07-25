News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
965 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week
965 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning 965 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia in the last one week, and the total number of these cases has reached 425,365 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

And seven new deaths from COVID-19 was registered in the past one week, raising the respective total to 8,633 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the last one week is 547, the total respective number so far is 413,901, and the number of people currently being treated is 1,144—an increase by 408 from the past seven days.

And 6,158 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one week, while 3,154,685 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Over 62,000 people in Armenia already get booster shot against Covid
According to the Ministry of Health…
 Biden tests positive for COVID-19
"I talked to him just a few minutes ago,"...
 629 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week
But no new deaths from COVID-19 were registered…
 Japan's oldest member of imperial family tests positive for Covid-19
Princess Yuriko is an aunt to former Emperor Akihito...
 174 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past 1 week
But no new deaths from COVID-19 were registered…
 WB approves creation of fund to combat pandemics
The fund will support prevention, preparedness and response...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos