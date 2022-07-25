Wang Yi: South China Sea is not a safari park for countries outside

The South China Sea is not a safari park for countries outside the region, or a battle arena for major powers, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to him, the countries of the region should support all efforts that contribute to the peaceful resolution of disputes, oppose statements or actions that create tension and provoke confrontation.

Wang Yi also called for deepening maritime cooperation, since the South China Sea is a common property of the countries in the region.

He noted that the parties concerned should actively promote practical cooperation in scientific research, environmental protection, search and rescue and other fields, and explore the joint development of resources for the benefit of the countries and people of the region. In addition, Wang Yi called for efforts to steadily advance consultations on the South China Sea Code of Conduct to provide stronger institutional guarantees to resolve differences and promote cooperation.

According to him, the extraterritorial powers are moving more and more forces into the region to maintain their hegemony, deliberately expanding conflicts and provoking tensions that threaten the legitimate rights and interests of coastal countries and the normal order at sea.