Minister: Armenia economic activity index increased by 11.8% in first half of year

"The most pleasing is the 119% indicator of the industry, which means a significant growth of the manufacturing industry amid the decrease of the mining sector," he added.
According to the presented data, the amount of industrial output in Armenia increased by 5.8 percent in January-June of this year compared to the same period last year.
The amount of agricultural gross domestic product decreased by 5.5 percent in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year.
The volume of construction increased by 12.7 percent, trade increased by 10.7 percent, and the amount of rendered services increased by 26.9 percent.
In January-June 2022, the consumer price index increased by 8.1 percent, and the industrial product price index—by 7.8 percent compared to January-June 2021.
The amount of electricity production increased by 14.8 percent in January-June compared to the same time last year.
In the first six months of this year, a 44-percent increase was recorded in the amount of foreign trade, compared to the same time last year.
In January-June 2022, exports increased by 36.3 percent, and imports—by 48.7 percent compared to the same period last year.
And the exchange rate of the Armenian dram against one US dollar was 468.24 drams in January-June.