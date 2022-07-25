More than $26K provided for holding next Pan-Armenian Olympiad on Armenian Studies

YEREVAN. – According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 10.8 million drams (approx. US$26,460) have been provided for organizing the next Pan-Armenian Olympiad on Armenian Studies.

About 90 delegates from Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the Armenian diaspora will participate in this Olympiad which will be held in the first half of August, Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Pan-Armenian Olympiads on Armenian Studies are events organized every two years within the framework of state programs since 2003. They have the task of encouraging the knowledge of the Armenian language, literature, history, and culture among Armenian children living abroad, helping them to get to know Armenia and firmly connect with their homeland, as well as to interact with their Armenian peers living with various countries.

The aforesaid event, as a rule, lasts for one week during which, in addition to the main competitions, many additional ones are held.