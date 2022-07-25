News
Beijing reiterates drastic action if Pelosi visits Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

If the US goes its own way, China will definitely take firm and decisive action, said official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian at a daily briefing for the media, commenting on the possible visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Beijing privately issued a stern warning to Washington in connection with Pelosi's visit, not ruling out, according to the newspaper, a military response.

The Chinese side has repeatedly made it clear to the United States that it is categorically against the visit of Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan, Zhao Lijian said.

If the US goes its own way, China will definitely take firm and decisive action to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US must be held accountable for any serious consequences, he added.
