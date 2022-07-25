Iran, Israel ambassadors to Azerbaijan on verge of diplomatic scandal

A strange diplomatic scandal is taking place on social media regarding the ambassadors of Israel and Iran to Azerbaijan, Turan reported.

“The scandal began on July 20 after Israeli Ambassador George Dick shared on Twitter a message on a book about Tabriz presented to him, which tells about the history of Azerbaijan and culture in this city located in northern Iran. This tweet provoked a violent reaction from Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi, who launched threats against the Israeli Ambassador,” Turan added.

"For the information of this enterprising boy: Our beloved Tabriz of Iran is known as the land of the FIRST in the proud history of Iran. Apparently, this FIRST Evil Zionist will be buried by the zealous people of Tabriz. Never cross our red line!" the Iranian ambassador wrote.

“Today it became known about the departure of the Iranian Ambassador to Tehran and a meeting with [Iranian] Foreign Minister Abdollahian. According to the Iranian side, the Ambassador was instructed to further ‘strengthen’ relations with Azerbaijan. Apparently, Tehran felt that ignoring the fact that Tabriz is one of the centers of Azerbaijani culture would serve to strengthen relations between Baku and Tehran.

Meanwhile, a campaign was launched on Twitter in support of the Israeli Ambassador and calls to purchase a book about the history of Tabriz. At the same time, the action of the Iranian side is regarded as an insult to diplomacy.’

Tabriz is the center of South Azerbaijan, the main population of which is Azerbaijanis. About 30 million ethnic Azerbaijanis live in Iran,” Turan concluded.

Thus, territorial claims against Iran are already quite openly voiced in Azerbaijan. It should be noted that Azerbaijan itself was named as such after the Iranian province—and for far-reaching objectives.