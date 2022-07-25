Armenian FM to leave for Czech Republic

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague, on July 26.
The Armenian Foreign Minister will meet with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and Senate President Milos Vystrcil.
Issues related to the expansion of Armenian-Czech ties, strengthening cooperation in the field of democracy, Armenia-EU relations, as well as regional security and stability will be discussed during the visit.
The meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Jan Lipavsky will be followed by a press conference of the foreign ministers.