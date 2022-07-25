News
One of Germany's biggest landlords wants to cut heat this winter
One of Germany's biggest landlords wants to cut heat this winter
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

LEG Immobilien, one of Germany's largest landlords, wants to limit heat to its tenants this winter, the company's CEO told the Handelsblatt newspaper, urging politicians to legalize the move.

The head of the company, Lars von Lackum, said that the victims had become necessary in light of the war in Ukraine.

“For this winter we need a legal option permitting us to lower the temperatures more than before,” von Lackum said, warning that Germany faced major problems if it did not make “tough decisions”.

In an interview, Lars von Lackum warned that many small rental companies will have to struggle to survive as they have to make upfront payments on behalf of tenants, up to 20% of whom cannot pay their energy bills.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged last week to take action to help low-income families fight higher energy costs, including welfare reform and housing benefits.
