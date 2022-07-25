France opposes setting common targets to reduce gas consumption in Europe

France is against the establishment of unified targets to reduce gas consumption in Europe in the context of the impending energy crisis, said representatives of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, reports Reuters.
According to them, the targets should, in particular, take into account the export capabilities of each country.
The European Commission has previously proposed that all EU countries reduce gas consumption from August to March by 15%. Initially, the measure would be voluntary, but would become mandatory if the Commission declared an emergency.
But from the very beginning, the proposal met with criticism from a number of countries. Spain, Portugal and Greece are among the most openly hostile, while diplomats say Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands and Poland also disagree with giving the Commission the power to order gas cuts.