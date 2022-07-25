Former ruling party official: Armenia incumbent authorities are classical neo-Bolsheviks

There has been no conscription from Armenia for 1.5 years already in the Defense Army of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR); and this is at the request of the Turks. Eduard Sharmazanov, National Assembly ex-deputy speaker as well as vice-chairman and spokesperson of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told this to a press conference Monday.

According to him, during this period, no Armenian from Armenia has demanded that his child be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) for military serve; and this is so despite the fact that the Armenians living in Artsakh also need protection.

"We must protect our homeland. So how should we do it? The NKR authorities have put the rest of Karabakh on Russia's ‘neck,’" stressed Sharmazanov.

The RPA official stated that the current authorities of Armenia are unable to ensure the security of the country and the progress of the Armenian national idea and culture.

"They are classical neo-Bolsheviks," the opposition member added.