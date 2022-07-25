News
Armenia Investigative Committee analyst Vasili Arustamyan dies
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Vasili Arustamyan, an analyst at the Department of Organizational-analytical Activity and Criminalistics of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, passed away Sunday, the committee informed.

Arustamyan was born in 1952 in Sznek village of Askeran region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

He received higher education in economics and law.

Arustamyan was the father of two children.

In the course of his work, he was awarded the rank of "Adviser of the First Class of Justice," and received letters of thanks, awards, and medals.

Arustamyan played a major role in the development and introduction of modern expertise methods.
