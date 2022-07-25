Beijing reiterates drastic action if Pelosi visits Taiwan

EU countries rewrite plan to reduce gas consumption

Iranian MFA: Mohammed bin Salman expressed readiness to hold official talks with Iran

Converse Bank offers new loans to SME’s

Wang Yi: South China Sea is not a safari park for countries outside

Armenia Defense Ministry reports incident and hospitalization of serviceman week later

Rishi Sunak: China is Britain's biggest threat

Armenia Investigative Committee analyst Vasili Arustamyan dies

Chinese astronauts enter Chinese space station's new laboratory module for the first time

Armenia air temperature to gradually increase by 5-8 degrees Celsius in next 4 days

Dollar falls, euro rises in Armenia

Kapan-Chakaten bypass motorway section of Armenia being asphalted

Telegraph: UK forced to ask Belgium for electricity

Armenia ombudswoman representatives to conduct 4-day monitoring at Tavush Province border villages

Former ruling party official: Armenia incumbent authorities are classical neo-Bolsheviks

CNN Travel ranks Armenia among 23 best hiking destinations in world

EU member states should start preparing for a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in autumn and winter

High-tech minister: Government is working to establish satellite production in Armenia

Armenian FM to leave for Czech Republic

Mine explodes in Turkey during demining work on border with Armenia

Iran, Israel ambassadors to Azerbaijan on verge of diplomatic scandal

China hit by record heat

Kyiv says grain exports will start as early as this week

Moldovan PM very concerned about Russia's possible invasion

More than $26K provided for holding next Pan-Armenian Olympiad on Armenian Studies

Armenia ex-ruling party official: Russia needs to grasp pan-Turkism objectives

Armenia Urban Development Committee ex-chair falls ill in courtroom

Minister: Armenia economic activity index increased by 11.8% in first half of year

China warned US about consequences of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Kremlin: Russia is not interested in cutting off gas supplies to Europe

Kanaker-Zeytun district of Yerevan has new leader

Putin won't attend Shinzo Abe's funeral

Armenia villager detained on suspicion of killing his son

Turkey special representative in talks for normalization of relations visits Armenia border

965 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week

Deputy economy minister suggests to envoy idea of opening Armenia trade representation in Poland (PHOTOS)

Foreign investment in Armenia drops by 65% in 2022

Over 62,000 people in Armenia already get booster shot against Covid

Armenia PM goes on vacation

Defense Minister: Poland will soon have strongest land army of all European NATO countries

Iraq MFA: Turkey has expansionist goals

Draupadi Murmu sworn in as President of India

Iran to launch new satellite into orbit before year-end

Myanmar military junta executes 4 activists

Afghanistan policewomen allowed returning to work in prisons

Armenian church opens in Spain’s Malaga

3 people, including ex-mayor, dead in shooting at university graduation ceremony in Philippines

Treasury Secretary: US economy slowing but recession not inevitable

Lavrov: Ukraine grain transit via Black Sea to be overseen by another side apart from Russia, Turkey

Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts

Armenia villager stabs, kills 30-year-old son

Mossad spies planning attack in Isfahan Province arrested in Iran

Ukraine says it could export 60 million tons of grain in 8-9 months

Floods leave at least 9 dead in Yemen

Sri Lanka president’s office to resume operations

Lavrov: Moscow ready for broader range of talks with Kiev

Deputy economy minister presents to Eurasian Economic Commission Armenia's 2022 demand for agricultural products

US to provide HIMARS, MLRS missile systems to Ukraine

Russia expands list of ‘unfriendly’ countries, territories

Gegham Manukyan: Armenia opposition MPs will go to Artsakh even without invitation

US Congress delegation visiting Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

Khachaturyan to Mirziyoyev: We will further expand, strengthen Armenian-Uzbek relations

Russia MFA official representative: Caliber missiles destroyed possibility of dialogue

Vardavar events in Gyumri kick off with washing of statues

One of those wounded in June 19 fatal shootings in Armenia’s Aparan city still in critical condition

Politico: Foreign fighters from US, Canada, Sweden killed in Ukraine

Biden's COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve, White House physician says

US blames Russia for missile attack on Odessa port

Liz Truss to use Russia, China issues in fight for UK premier’s job

One of California's largest wildfires breaks out in Yosemite park

Iraq submits complaint to UN Security Council against Turkey after attack

Zakharova: US diplomats beg others not to be photographed with FM Lavrov

Azerbaijanis displace Armenian cross-stone installed on road to Karabakh’s Lachin

Azerbaijan soldier disappears in Artsakh’s Karvachar

Afghanistan to buy 350,000 tons of oil from Iran

Baghdad to host first open meeting of Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers in years

Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Swedish chargé d'affaires over Kurdish protest in Stockholm

Volkswagen CEO resigns

Forest fire rages on island of Lesbos, residents evacuated

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices go up in Sudan

Hundreds of Tunisians took to streets to protest new draft constitution

UN Secretary-General condemns missile attacks on Odessa

Human Rights Watch calls on Sri Lankan president to immediately stop violence against protesters

Ishkhan Saghatelyan: There are no changes in our previous positions

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on UN and Turkey to monitor Russia's fulfillment of its obligations

Flight to Baku delayed for 9 hours in Novosibirsk

Zelenskyy thanks Kazakh President for non-recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Food prices continue to rise in Armenia

Four Azerbaijani border guards turn out to be drug couriers

Floods in southwestern Iran: at least 20 people killed

Armenia's President congratulates Sergio Mattarella on his birthday

ABC News: US State Department confirms deaths of two Americans who fought in Ukraine

Arayik Harutyunyan on Starmus Festival: Man who stepped on the Moon will be in Yerevan

Armenia’s former President congratulates Sergio Mattarella on his birthday

Cross-stone and tombstone found during cleaning of monastic complex in Artsakh

Google fires employee who claimed AI tech has feelings

Armenia PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to President of Egypt

Lithuania resumes transit to Kaliningrad

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has $10 billion worth of grain

Newspaper: Araik Harutyunyan appeals to Deputy Prime Minister's post