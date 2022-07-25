CNN: US and Ukraine develop 'Plan B' for grain exports

he United States is working with Ukraine on a 'Plan B' to export grain from the country following rocket attacks on the port of Odessa, Samantha Power, head of the US Agency for International Development, said on Monday.

"Plan B involves road and rail and river and sending in barges and adjusting the rail systems so that they're better aligned with those in Europe so that the exports can move out more quickly," Power told CNN's Larry Madowo in Nairobi, Kenya.

"We have been living the contingency plan because there's no way you can trust anything that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin says."

Power noted that, despite the security provided by the contingency plan, there is no alternative to Putin to lift the blockade and ensure the most efficient shipment of grain.

Recall that in Istanbul on July 22 a package of documents was signed to solve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies to world markets.

The memorandum between Russia and the UN fixes that the world organization is involved in the work to remove anti-Russian restrictions that impede the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document prescribes the mechanism for the export of grain from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine.

Agreements between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN imply the creation of a quadripartite coordination center, whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and provocations.