Armenia Defense Ministry reports incident and hospitalization of serviceman week later

A week later the Armenian Defense Ministry reported about the incident and the hospitalization of a soldier.
According to the report circulated on 25 July, soldier Palyan Jivan Poghosyan from N military unit was admitted to Zangezur garrison hospital with second-degree burns on 17 July.
On the same day, the soldier was taken by reanimobile to the National Burn Center. Due to the phasic course of the disease in this lesion and the frequent complications of burn injuries, the health of the serviceman deteriorated and is currently assessed as extremely severe.