Gazprom to stop another turbine of Nord Stream

Gazprom will halt the operation of a Siemens turbine at the Portovaya compressor station (CS) on Wednesday. The company explains the decision by the need to carry out repairs. Due to the decommissioning of the turbine, pumping through Nord Stream will be reduced by 33 million cubic meters per day. Against the background of reports about the reduction of export volumes, gas prices in Europe rose by about 8%, according to quotations on the ICE exchange, according to Kommersant.

"In connection with the end of the time between repairs before the overhaul (in accordance with the prescription of Rostekhnadzor and taking into account the technical condition of the engine), Gazprom stops the operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya CS," the energy company said in a Telegram message.

On July 11, Gazprom suspended gas export through the Nord Stream for ten days for the planned repair work. In June it became known about the reduction of volumes of pumping through the pipeline to 40% of its nominal capacity (67 million cubic meters per day). The main reason for the adjustment of export volumes in Gazprom was the refusal of Canada to return the pipeline turbine after the repair. According to Kommersant, the turbine was shipped to Germany on 17 July, and on 24 July Siemens Energy gave Gazprom an export license which, in particular, allows it to transport turbines for the gas pipeline.