3 dead after gunman shoots at homeless people in Canada
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Three men are dead and one woman seriously hurt after multiple shootings in Langley, B.C., Canada on Monday prompted a series of emergency alerts to the public, CBC reported.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man identified by police Monday evening, is among the dead after being shot by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), ending a series of attacks officers initially said were targeted at homeless people in the community.

The suspect's alleged motive remains unknown.

The province's Independent Investigations Office is now investigating the officers' actions.
