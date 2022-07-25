Republican Party of Armenia: Armenian authorities have satisfied all preconditions, both voiced and unvoiced by Turks

The Armenian authorities have satisfied all the preconditions, both voiced and unvoiced by the Turks. This was stated by Eduard Sharmazanov, the press secretary of the Republican Party of Armenia, during the meeting with journalists today, referring to the allegations of the incumbent authorities that the Armenian-Turkish relations are settled without any preconditions.

According to the oppositionist, the current political leadership of Armenia has surrendered everything it can.

"They withdrew from Karvachar, left 7 districts of Karabakh, surrendered Shushi and Hadrut, and now they are surrendering Lachin. Armenian Shushi is turning today into a Caucasian center of pan-Turkism... What else should the Turks do?" - Sharmazanov explained.

He noted that all countries of the world are trying to win rather than lose amid the ongoing geopolitical developments. Armenia is going further into the abyss with each passing day.