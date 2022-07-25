News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
USD
411.32
EUR
420.86
RUB
7.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
411.32
EUR
420.86
RUB
7.09
Show news feed
Woman opens fire at Dallas airport
Woman opens fire at Dallas airport
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


A woman allegedly fired several shots into the air at Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas on Monday before police shot and took her into custody, CNN reported, citing police.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when the 37-year-old woman arrived at the airport and went inside near the ticket booths, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. She went into the restroom, then came out of there wearing a sweatshirt, pulled out a firearm and began firing, apparently aiming for the ceiling.

The incident caused chaos and people began to scatter.

An officer who arrived on the scene shot her in the lower extremity, and she was taken into custody and is in the hospital. No one else was injured.

During the incident, the airport was evacuated and several flights were delayed.

Dallas Love Field Airport is located about six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and serves primarily Southwest Airlines, according to the airport's website.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos