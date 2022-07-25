Woman opens fire at Dallas airport

A woman allegedly fired several shots into the air at Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas on Monday before police shot and took her into custody, CNN reported, citing police.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when the 37-year-old woman arrived at the airport and went inside near the ticket booths, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. She went into the restroom, then came out of there wearing a sweatshirt, pulled out a firearm and began firing, apparently aiming for the ceiling.

The incident caused chaos and people began to scatter.

An officer who arrived on the scene shot her in the lower extremity, and she was taken into custody and is in the hospital. No one else was injured.

During the incident, the airport was evacuated and several flights were delayed.

Dallas Love Field Airport is located about six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and serves primarily Southwest Airlines, according to the airport's website.