Armenia PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Antony Blinken

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the press service of Armenia PM reported.
“The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenia-US bilateral agenda, as well as the security and stability of the region.
In particular, issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the opening of regional communications, the return of captives, and the clarification of the fate of missing persons became the subject of discussion.
Secretary of State Blinken expressed the readiness of the US as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair to support the solutions of all the mentioned issues.
Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed his commitment to the peace agenda and emphasized that the Armenian public supports that course.
The interlocutors also discussed the processes taking place in Armenia-Turkey relations. The Secretary of State welcomed the telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Turkey that took place this year on July 11 and expressed the readiness of the US to support the normalization of relations between the two countries.
The Armenian PM and the US Secretary of State expressed satisfaction with the high-level contacts between Armenia and the USA and agreed to continue the dialogue,” the statement reads.