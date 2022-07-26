Erdogan: Azerbaijan is red line for us regarding normalization of relations with Armenia

Azerbaijan has been a red line for Ankara from the very beginning in the process of normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this, Anadolu Agency reports.
"Azerbaijan was our red line from the beginning. We have said that we will ‘open our doors [with Armenia]’ after [the latter] resolving the issue with Azerbaijan. I am also glad that [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan shares similar views with us regarding regional peace and cooperation. We now expect that they [i.e., Armenia] will take concrete steps in addition to statements. We are serious and determined in the process of normalizing relations with Armenia. We also strive for full normalization and neighborly relations," Erdogan said.