Japan executes man, 39, who killed 7 people in Tokyo in 2008

Japan has executed a 39-year-old man who killed seven people in Tokyo in 2008 during a stabbing rampage, according to local media outlets, BBC reported,
Tomohiro Kato committed one of the most shocking mass murders in the country's recent history.
He was 25 when he drove a truck into a lunch-time crowd of pedestrians at Akihabara shopping district, killing three people.
He stabbed passer-bys with a dagger, killing four and wounding eight.
He was apprehended by police at the scene and later admitted his crimes in his trial, saying he had been angered by online bullying.
On Tuesday, Japanese media reported that Kato, now 39, had been hanged in the Tokyo Detention Centre.
It is the country's first execution this year. It hung three people last December and more than 100 prisoners remain on death row.