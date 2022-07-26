Erdogan: Russia and Iran must determine their positions on Syria

Russia and Iran must determine their positions on Syria, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He recalled that on the sidelines of the summit of the leaders of Iran, Turkey and Russia in the Astana format on Syria, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan noted that it was a positive meeting.

"Of course, there are negative conditions created by the war and some disagreements between us. However, we did not share the global point of view regarding the S-400. On the contrary, we did what we believed in. We must maintain our bilateral relations with Russia on the basis of mutual interests and develop them in potential directions. Therefore, within the framework of the Astana format summit, we discussed in detail various aspects of the Syrian conflict with Mr. Putin and Mr. Raisi (President of Iran - ed.)," he said.

According to him, he considers it important to continue the process and coordinate between the countries for a political settlement of the Syrian problem.

“Syria has become a nest of terrorist organizations. Therefore, both Russia and Iran must determine their positions on Syria,” he said.