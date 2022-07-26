News
Tuesday
July 26
Newspaper: Money sent to Armenia from abroad increases considerably
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: The inflow of money sent from abroad to Armenia has considerably increased.

Zhoghovurd daily learned that in May of this year, the net inflow of remittances received from abroad through banks in the name of individuals has amounted to 265 million 949 thousand [US] dollars. Let's note that the net inflow of money from abroad—remittances—sent to Armenia has increased by 106 million 766 thousand dollars compared to April.

Thus, we can record that remittances [to Armenia] continued to increase in May compared to January, February, March, April of this year.

In addition, let's note that the net inflow received from the Russian Federation—in other words, the amount that came to Armenia and remained—has amounted to 238 million 735 thousand dollars in May; it has increased by 95 million 761 thousand dollars compared to April.

By the way, the net inflow of remittances received from the US to Armenia has increased. If in April of this year it was 33 million 17 thousand dollars, then in May it became 37 million 43 thousand dollars.
