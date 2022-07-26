Slovakia may consider transferring its fleet of MiG fighters to Ukraine

Slovakia may consider transferring its fleet of Soviet-era MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, said Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad during a meeting with his British counterpart Ben Wallace, AP reports.
According to him, the provision of combat aircraft to Ukraine will require a wider discussion with the allies of the consequences of such a delivery.
Slovakia has signed an agreement to buy 14 US F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets to replace its MiG-29s, but the start of deliveries has been delayed by two years until 2024.
Slovakia has been supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons since the beginning of the war. Including the Soviet-era S-300 air defense system, military helicopters and thousands of Grad multiple rocket launchers. Slovakia also sold self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.