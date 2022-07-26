News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 26
USD
411.32
EUR
420.86
RUB
7.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
411.32
EUR
420.86
RUB
7.09
Show news feed
Slovakia may consider transferring its fleet of MiG fighters to Ukraine
Slovakia may consider transferring its fleet of MiG fighters to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Slovakia may consider transferring its fleet of Soviet-era MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, said Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad during a meeting with his British counterpart Ben Wallace, AP reports.

According to him, the provision of combat aircraft to Ukraine will require a wider discussion with the allies of the consequences of such a delivery. 

Slovakia has signed an agreement to buy 14 US F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets to replace its MiG-29s, but the start of deliveries has been delayed by two years until 2024.

Slovakia has been supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons since the beginning of the war. Including the Soviet-era S-300 air defense system, military helicopters and thousands of Grad multiple rocket launchers. Slovakia also sold self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos