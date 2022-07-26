Athens and Ankara may improve relations after presidential elections in Turkey

Conditions for improving relations between Greece and Turkey may appear after the presidential elections in Turkey, scheduled for the summer of 2023, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told Kathimerini.
He noted that problems in bilateral relations between the countries will not disappear even if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan loses the election.
Regardless of the election results, conditions will prevail that will gradually improve relations between Athens and Ankara, Dendias said.
Dendias highlighted the nationalist upsurge in Turkey, which he said risks spilling over into Turkish society. He recalled the scandal over a map presented by Erdogan's far-right ally Devlet Bahceli, which presented the Greek islands as part of Turkey.