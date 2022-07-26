Hungary to receive 44 new Leopard 2A7 tanks

Hungary will receive 44 new Leopard 2A7 tanks, the first delivery of which will arrive in June next year, said defense minister Christoph Szalay-Bobrovniczky, adding that the first batch of 24 long-awaited PzH2000 self-propelled guns will arrive before this year.
He noted that Hungary is accelerating the modernization of its armed forces in light of the current situation, recalling that the government recently established a defense fund, despite wartime inflation and global economic difficulties, Daily News Hungary reported.
Referring to the recent decision to put the armed forces on high alert, the minister said that the soldiers should be where the pressure is greatest, at the front line of the country's defense.
Szalay-Bobrovniczky also noted that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war is not yet in sight.