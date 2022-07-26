Le Monde: EU countries do not intend to voluntarily deprive themselves of Russian gas

EU countries do not intend to voluntarily deprive themselves of Russian gas, Le Monde reported.
The EU has exhausted the possibility of imposing new sanctions against Russia.
They are already trying to deal with disruptions in Gazprom's supplies, and although Poland and the Baltic countries would like to take this step, they do not intend to subject themselves to such a punishment. Moreover, as they understand, bringing this topic up for discussion would mean exposing their differences in broad daylight, to the greatest pleasure of Vladimir Putin, the newspaper noted.
In this context, the new sanctions are primarily intended to correct those already introduced, make them more effective and, if possible, prevent them from being circumvented, the source added.