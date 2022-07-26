Saudi Arabia plans to build two huge mirror buildings with a height of about 500 m and a length of 120 km. The cost of the project is estimated at $1 trillion.
Mirror Line is the favorite project of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to The Wall Street Journal. It will accommodate about 5 million people, and a high-speed train will be laid under the buildings so that people can move around in it.
Other amenities include a sports stadium, a marina, and vertical farming to provide enough food for residents.
The Mirror Line will consist of two mirror buildings traversing mountainous and desert terrain and connected by footpaths. The complex is part of the Neom city project, which Prince Mohammed believes will be about the same size as the state of Massachusetts.
Saudi officials have given a 2030 deadline for completion.
Funding for a project of this magnitude is, of course, dependent on demand for Saudi oil, which has waned in recent years given the country's human rights situation. But as the war in Ukraine drags on, Western countries are reconsidering their boycotts, even as oil prices rise.
Prince Mohammed first revealed plans to build Neom last January, saying it would be car-free. He compared Neom to the modern version of the Egyptian pyramids.