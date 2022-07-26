France imposes water restrictions due to drought

Two more departments have been added in France, in which, due to the ongoing drought, restrictions on the use of water have been introduced, and now their number has reached 90 out of 96 departments in the European part of the country, Interfax reports.

Of these, 39 departments have declared a crisis, BFMTV reported.

Depending on the severity of the drought affecting certain places, various levels of restrictions have been introduced by orders of local prefects, from initial prohibitions on watering gardens and lawns during the daytime to more stringent measures for both individuals and institutions and enterprises in departments declared in crisis.

This, among other things, is about stopping non-priority water withdrawals, including for agricultural purposes. In crisis departments, only goals related to health care, civil safety, drinking water and sanitation are listed as priorities.