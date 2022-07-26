EU says Gazprom's statement on further cuts in supplies is 'politically motivated'

Gazprom's announcement of a further reduction in supplies to Europe is 'politically motivated,' European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.
"We know that there is no technical reason to do so. This is a politically motivated step, and we have to be ready for that. And exactly for that reason, the pre-emptive reduction of our gas demand is a wise strategy," Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels.
According to her, Europe should be ready for the cessation of supplies from Russia at any moment.
Simson acknowledged that member states do have different circumstances, but expressed optimism, saying she expects a political agreement to be reached at the end of the day.