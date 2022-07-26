Spain expects EU to agree to cut gas use by less than 15%

Spain expects EU member states to reach an agreement to cut winter natural gas use by less than 15% and on a voluntary basis, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on her arrival at a meeting in Brussels, Reuters reported.
European Union countries must approve an EU emergency proposal to limit gas demand, with exemptions allowing them to follow different national paths to prepare for cuts in supplies from Russia.
The European Commission last week proposed emergency rules requiring every country to cut its gas consumption by 15% from August to March. The goal will be voluntary, but the Commission may make it mandatory in the event of a supply emergency.
The Spanish government opposes forcing consumers and companies to reduce gas consumption, arguing that the country has invested heavily in infrastructure to import and re-export natural gas to the rest of the EU.