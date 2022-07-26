Ruling force MP: Armenia refuses to discuss ‘Zangezur corridor’ issue

Yerevan has repeatedly stated that the logic of a "Zangezur corridor" is in no way acceptable to the Armenian side. Eduard Aghajanyan—Head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia—announced this to reporters in the NA on Tuesday.
In particular, he pointed to the statement by the office of the President of the European Council, which had commented on the statements by the president of Azerbaijan.
"I consider it important to note that after the last meeting between [Armenian] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Azerbaijan, and the President of the European Council—when the President of Azerbaijan made a respective statement, including mentioning the ‘Zangezur corridor’—the office of the President of the European Council had issued a clarification. In it, they had made a refutation, stating that there were no such discussions," Aghajanyan said.
According to him, the behavior of Azerbaijan does not help and does not contribute to constructive discussions. The Armenian lawmaker pointed to the improper behavior of some neighboring countries, accusing them of violating the previously reached agreements.
"Armenia refuses to discuss the matter of a 'Zangezur corridor' and has refused to do so from the very beginning," assured Aghajanyan.