Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine tops Armenia major taxpayers’ list

The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia has issued the information on the taxes paid by the country’s 1,000 top major taxpayers during January-June.
These 1,000 top large taxpayers have paid more than 722 billion 325 million drams to the state budget this year, the SRC informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The amount of payments made to the tax authority of Armenia was more than 613 billion 72 million drams, and the amount of payments made to the customs authority was more than 109 billion 253 million drams.
And the leader of these 1,000 top major taxpayers of Armenia is the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine, with more than 104 billion drams.
The state and community administrative institutions of Armenia, however, are not included in this list.