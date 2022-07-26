Armenia to participate in International Astronautical Congress 2022

The Ministry of High-Tech Industry has announced the start of accepting applications from Armenia for participation in the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2022 to be held on September 18-22 in Paris.
Also, an exhibition, with the theme “Space for All,” will be held within the framework of this congress.
In addition to organizations operating in the space sector, high-tech organizations that can expand their activities in the space sector can also participate in the exhibition.
Taking into account the scale and format of this event, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry plans to have a joint booth at the exhibition organized during the event, presenting Armenian solutions in the space and high-tech sectors.
The deadline for submitting the aforesaid applications is August 5.
The Ministry of High-Tech Industry will cover the costs of booth rental, construction, and entrance fee to the exhibition.